Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker Sells 30,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,331,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 1,018,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $690.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.59. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 17.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

