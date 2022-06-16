AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,381,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,637,000 after buying an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of AIG traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.67. 171,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

