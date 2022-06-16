Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.30

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.30 and last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 11534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

