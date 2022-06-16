Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Trading Down 1.1%

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.26). Approximately 37,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 183,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £140.07 million and a PE ratio of -27.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Get Allergy Therapeutics alerts:

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.