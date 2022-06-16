Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.06

Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.06 and traded as high as $41.00. Alico shares last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 100,934 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $300.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alico by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alico during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alico by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Alico during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Alico during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

