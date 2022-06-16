Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,268,747 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Greenland. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, base metal, iron ore, zinc, and lead deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Inglefield Land multi-element, Limerick base metals, and Thule Black Sands projects; 90% interests in the Amitsoq graphite and Clogau gold projects; and a 51% interest in the Melville Bay iron ore project.

