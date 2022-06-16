Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. 343,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,954,531. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

