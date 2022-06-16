AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Up 54.7% in May

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the May 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

ACRX opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.55.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

