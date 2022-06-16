AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Up 54.7% in May

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the May 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
ACRX opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
