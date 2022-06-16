Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 0.1%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $186.00 and last traded at $186.00. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.20.

ACXIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Acciona from €36.50 ($38.02) to €37.00 ($38.54) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Acciona from €152.00 ($158.33) to €180.00 ($187.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acciona presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.64.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

