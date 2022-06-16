9,640 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUN. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

NYSE SUN traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

