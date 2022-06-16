9,069 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.72. 572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,830. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

