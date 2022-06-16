90,247 Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.17% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 29,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,962. The company has a market capitalization of $820.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

