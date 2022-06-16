5,996 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after purchasing an additional 174,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.26. 46,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

