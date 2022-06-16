55,800 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 295,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.