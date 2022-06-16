3,965 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,502. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.53.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,672 shares of company stock worth $4,423,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

