3,376 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $15.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.02. The stock had a trading volume of 60,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $301.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

