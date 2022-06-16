3,056 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 79,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,271. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

