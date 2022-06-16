25,148 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Siena Capital LLC

Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Novartis makes up 1.3% of Siena Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Novartis by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,152,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,212,000 after buying an additional 212,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 133,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

