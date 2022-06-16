18,791 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
NYSE:WFC traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,525,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
