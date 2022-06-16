17,825 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,825 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. American Express comprises about 1.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $9.14 on Thursday, hitting $137.08. 160,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,249. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.36. American Express has a one year low of $143.25 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

