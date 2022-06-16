169,236 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 61,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,252,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

