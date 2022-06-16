167,716 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 167,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,209,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,574,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,095,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,588,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,859,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

