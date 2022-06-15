Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million. Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 72,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.