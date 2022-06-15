Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ZUO opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.14. Zuora has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

