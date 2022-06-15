Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,678,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

LOW stock opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.12 and its 200 day moving average is $221.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.43 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

