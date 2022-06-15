ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,569.89

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $4,569.89 and approximately $26.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZINC has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

