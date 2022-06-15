Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 190,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Mark Ghermezian purchased 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,302.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,149.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,070 shares of company stock valued at $59,390. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zedge by 287.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

ZDGE traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.01. Zedge has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Zedge had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 26.15%.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Zedge in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Zedge (Get Rating)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.