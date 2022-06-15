YVS.Finance (YVS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,663.86

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $69,663.86 and $47,756.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

