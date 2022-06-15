YUMMY Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $84,359.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00422149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00034699 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

