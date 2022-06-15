Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $227,303.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $977,090.24 and $227,303.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 57.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,402.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.67 or 0.15509723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00402883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00068636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00036243 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

