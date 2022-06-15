Wright Fund Managment LLC Invests $1.06 Billion in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,148,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 88.1% of Wright Fund Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wright Fund Managment LLC owned 6.37% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,214,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.59 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

