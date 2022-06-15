Woodline Partners LP Takes $27.15 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,247,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 840,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,396,000 after acquiring an additional 709,924 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,807. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $210.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average is $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

