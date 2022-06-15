Woodline Partners LP Purchases 303,761 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 303,761 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $65,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

