Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 453,276 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 453,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.89. 21,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $993,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.