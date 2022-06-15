Woodline Partners LP Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 284.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,119 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,849 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $34,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 193,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,852. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,229,390 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

