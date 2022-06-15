Wing 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,375.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.05 or 0.15571398 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00393413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00069943 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,066.09 or 1.61927427 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading



