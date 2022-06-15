WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $208.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of WEX by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.