Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 108 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Westshore Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 0.7% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $121.75. 22,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

