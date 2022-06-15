Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

