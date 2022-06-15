Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $225,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.00. 302,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,590,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

