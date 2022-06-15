Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $808.80

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 808.80 ($9.82) and last traded at GBX 810 ($9.83), with a volume of 416493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863 ($10.47).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($19.54) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 986.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,177.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 25.77.

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Ian Carter purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,146 ($13.91) per share, for a total transaction of £99,702 ($121,012.26). Also, insider Teresa Colaianni purchased 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.62) per share, with a total value of £98,937.96 ($120,084.91).

About Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

