Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $808.80

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 808.80 ($9.82) and last traded at GBX 810 ($9.83), with a volume of 416493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863 ($10.47).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($19.54) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 986.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,177.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 25.77.
About Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.
