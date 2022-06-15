VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VSL stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 26.64 and a current ratio of 26.89. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 82.40 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.20 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £242.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.56.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

