Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($291.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($244.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($218.75) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($180.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($320.83) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €225.35 ($234.74).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €144.16 ($150.17) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 1-year high of €234.50 ($244.27). The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.