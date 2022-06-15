Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.