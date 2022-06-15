Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 292.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

