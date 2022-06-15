Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 13.7%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. 2,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 144,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,800,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $99,529,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $83,083,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

