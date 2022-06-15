Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $188.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.27 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

