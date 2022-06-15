Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $348.50

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $348.50 and last traded at $349.20, with a volume of 139890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

