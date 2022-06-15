Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $153.23

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $153.23 and last traded at $153.29, with a volume of 5120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

