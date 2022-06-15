Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $199.96

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $199.96 and last traded at $199.80, with a volume of 22013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.34 and a 200-day moving average of $232.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,620,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

